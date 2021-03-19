ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Plans $0.87 Dividend

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8743 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

ABB has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years.

NYSE ABB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

