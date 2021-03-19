AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,241,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,179,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $16,632,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 75,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.68. 224,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.