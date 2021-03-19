Abyss Price Reaches $0.0586 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $244,888.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

