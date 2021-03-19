ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,481 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACAD stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

