accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Gap Up to $510.00

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66), but opened at GBX 540 ($7.06). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 527 ($6.89), with a volume of 19,623 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 498.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market cap of £217.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

About accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

