Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading Up 5.1%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $157.79 and last traded at $157.79. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

