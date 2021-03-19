ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,914 shares of company stock worth $8,436,169. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,688,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,559,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in ACM Research by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

