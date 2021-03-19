ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $89.54

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.54, but opened at $92.89. ACM Research shares last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 8,875 shares trading hands.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,914 shares of company stock worth $8,436,169. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ACM Research by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $2,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

