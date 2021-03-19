Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $537,430.79 and approximately $62,065.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000145 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,449,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

