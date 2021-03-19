Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Acushnet worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

