Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.02 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $5.02 million and $51.20 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 151.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,853.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.26 or 0.03106463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00343772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.00921040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.02 or 0.00385736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.85 or 0.00397339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00251548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

