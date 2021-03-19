Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $16.83 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

