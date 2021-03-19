Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,030,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 425,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.