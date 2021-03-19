Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. William Blair’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $16.83 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

