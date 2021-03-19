Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair lowered Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

