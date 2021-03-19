Adam Meister Sells 9,680 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $64,551.12.

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $241,542.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42.

TLND traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,108. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLND shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

