Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEO opened at $14.54 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

