Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 5,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $209,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,562,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 1,367,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.