Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $220,800.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at $78,452,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. 1,367,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,540. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

