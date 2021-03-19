Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan Sells 16,052 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $699,546.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

