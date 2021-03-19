adbank (ADB) Tops One Day Volume of $314,326.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 130.6% higher against the dollar. adbank has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $314,326.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00636505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034734 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,718 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

Buying and Selling adbank

