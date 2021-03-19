ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $31.18. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 16,186 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after buying an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 945,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

