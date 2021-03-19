AdEx (ADX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00627162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024360 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033693 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

