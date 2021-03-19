adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €358.00 ($421.18) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €276.50 ($325.29).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €287.00 ($337.65) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €284.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €280.84.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

