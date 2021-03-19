adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €276.50 ($325.29).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €287.00 ($337.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €284.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €280.84. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

