ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

ADMA stock remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,488. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $195.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

