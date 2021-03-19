Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,331 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 596,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,206,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,491. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.10 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.70.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.