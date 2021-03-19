Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $13.91 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes high-temperature proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells. It offers HT-PEM fuel cells, fuel cell materials (MEAS), flow battery membranes, and organic photovoltaics (OPV). The company serves automotive, aviation, and power generation markets.

