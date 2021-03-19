Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AGLE opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $358.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

