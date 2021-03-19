Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.78. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 8,219 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.