aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $201.51 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. aelf has a market cap of $201.51 million and $48.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00653373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024573 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

