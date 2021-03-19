Aemetis’ (AMTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 74,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

