Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $47.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $47.69 million. Aemetis reported sales of $52.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $175.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $175.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.91 million, with estimates ranging from $231.82 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14).

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX opened at $18.91 on Friday. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

