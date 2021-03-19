Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $19.72. 93,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,064. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $534.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

