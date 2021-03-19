Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
