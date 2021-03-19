Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

