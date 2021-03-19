Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Aemetis alerts:

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 35,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.