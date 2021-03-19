Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 85.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTX. Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $512.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

