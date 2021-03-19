Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $20.35. Aemetis shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 111,176 shares traded.
AMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $542.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
