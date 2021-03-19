Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $20.35. Aemetis shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 111,176 shares traded.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $542.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

