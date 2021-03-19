Aeon (AEON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,474.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $8,474.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

