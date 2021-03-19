Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000.

AJRD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 1,483,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,234. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

