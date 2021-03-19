Aeternity Reaches Market Cap of $69.77 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $69.77 million and $29.07 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 379,111,433 coins and its circulating supply is 333,290,490 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

