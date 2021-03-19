Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 364.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $146.97 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

