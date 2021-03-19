ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.91

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 2688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

