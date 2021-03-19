Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $594.65

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.65 ($7.77) and traded as high as GBX 891.80 ($11.65). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 882.50 ($11.53), with a volume of 1,152,557 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AGK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 543.33 ($7.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 813.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 594.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

