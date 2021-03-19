Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Investec downgraded Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

