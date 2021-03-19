Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

