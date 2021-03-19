Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $54.51

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.51, but opened at $52.35. Agilysys shares last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 5,871 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 275,614 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

