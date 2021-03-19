AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.32% of AGNC Investment worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $85,460,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $28,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

