AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.75

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 182957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 797,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

