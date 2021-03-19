Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 134.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

ADC stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

